I have about 125k photographs in my digital organizer. Yesterday they resided in 1527 different folders. Today I reduced that to under 850. I still haven't found that one special picture I was looking for, but I did this find this treasure. My daughter got a hole in one on her first ever minigolf game. 2023 will be like that.
Discovery requires courage…
