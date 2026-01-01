Stoic Observations

Gern Blanston
3d

We had an Irish wolfhound named Maurice for a little while when I was very small. My first real memory is of a magnetic swing toy. The magnet swung from the apex of a triangle, & picked things up from the center of the square it was over. The square had concentric circles on it.

All this to say, I miss my dad. I've got to summon the fortitude to read and edit his letters home from Viet Nam.

Thanks.

Winkfield Twyman
3d

Keep the memories coming! That's our duty to the older generation.

