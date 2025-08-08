Some time last year I started hearing the term ‘midcentury modern’. A lot of it was related to the architecture videos I was addicted to, especially that smart guy from Architectural Digest who sits at a desk and actually does drawings in the video. Michael Wyetzner.

In Los Angeles, this means home design by legendary dudes like Neutra and Eames. I only wish I could find photos of a store called The Akron in the neighborhood where I grew up. It was stunningly beautiful and represented everything new, modern and free. Such houses, and stores with floor to ceiling glass, perfect golden rectangles and bright interiors with natural wood amidst tall resplendent eucalyptus trees. Ahh, that’s my California.

These days, I am still disturbed by the level of personal and institutional cynicism in our society, but it’s fair to say that’s just not my culture. I’ve played around by saying it’s a GenX thing although I am reluctant to divide up society by those arbitrary years. It doesn’t change the fact that what everybody is now calling ‘vibe shift’ is real communication of various sets of memetics wafting through the interwebz and also coming to a screen near you. I think for both nostalgic reasons and others, there is a more palpable sense in America which has gotten some hold in Hollywood, that there indeed was a sunny and bright outlook in our not too distant past. I’m going to suggest that when people want to access that and still piss in Donald Trump’s face, they will use the term Midcentury Modern.

As such these people are nominally liberal and recognize the moral pollution spread by both Woke and Anarchic concepts. Today it occurs to me all of a sudden that Americans who wear too much black are suffering a lack of confidence and optimism. When I see something that resembles a push against sovereign citizenship and bowling alone, I think people are trying to get back to that midcentury vibe. I can’t say that I ever watched the TV show Madmen, but it doesn’t take me much guessing to taste some resentment against the toxic portraiture of that vision of the midcentury, but let me not overburden this concept and lighten it up a bit.

Fantastic Four

If you have already seen the film I am about to be talking about than you understand the immediate context. If not, then I’ll spoil it all. The new Marvel film is a two out of three hanky tearjerker of midcentury modern mush. It’s something entirely new for the MCU beginning on Earth 838, in which the smartest scientist in America is an order of magnitude less snarky and self-centered than Tony Stark. In spoiler fact, he’s a new father whose child is demanded in exchange for the very existence of Earth 838. It’s a functional nuclear family whose integrity is just the stuff of saving the planet.

Superhero family values

Now there’s an exceptional subplot here for comic book nerds, which I am not but am closely adjacent to. That is the role of the Silver Surfer, who is never actually named the Silver Surfer but plays the role of the herald of Galactus. Of course my knee jerked to see that it was made into a female character, but one who was in fact played up as an evil hench-wench. It turned out to be an interesting twist in that she was attractive to the somewhat impetuous Johnny Storm who was thus determined to puzzle out the thing that ultimately allowed him to communicate emotionally with her - which contributed to the ultimate success of the Four.

Ben Grimm, who was my favorite from the 70s cartoon TV series might have been the emotional center of the film, by demonstrating his loving streak of domesticity in an especially touching way. In that regard he was immediately what the Incredible Hulk only managed to be at the end of his arc. Still, this could not match the love power of motherhood emanating from Sue Storm in particularly poignant speeches, screams and death defying bravery.

The whole thing worked for me in a more satisfying way than this year’s Superman which retained a bit too much of the cynical spin of dysfunctional heroes. Not saying it didn’t work, but I think that still caters to the trash fashion of halfway broken people amping up their passive-aggressive self-doubt. I specifically mean the ‘Justice Gang’ which was presaged by ‘The Eternals’ a squabbling pallet of multi-culti hero salad trying unsuccessfully to be some mix of support animals for the planet.

Andor

I can tell you without a doubt that my favorite Star Wars film is Rogue One. Everything about it is grownup, and like the best of Star Wars, it highlight courage against all odds and gives its characters the opportunity to test their integrity and conviction, ready or not.

There’s nothing midcentury about this year’s summer surprise sensation that is the second season of Andor. It’s a complex weaving of tales about loyalty, courage, cruelty and duplicity. What it has done, like no other Star Wars film before it, is to get inside the minds and motivations of the multiplicity of players in the drama of those people caught up into the inevitable conflicts and uncertainty of both sides of the rebellion. One can perceive the certainty of desperation and the hesitation of commitment — of how people wage their lives while hedging their bets while talking each other in and out of dubious hopes.

So let me say that it is to my mind the best of the best of Star Wars, and the way it dovetails as the prequel to Rogue One and Rogue One as the prequel to A New Hope is the brightest spot of genius in the entire filmic canon.

The best of Star Wars

Stoic Perspective

I have taken in several summer movies in making some sense of what larger segments of our society might use as references in life. That includes these epic heroic tropes and even a bit of horror, like Drop. What I’m sensing to be new in these 2020s is a sense of American fragility, a larger acceptance that something might be inevitably coming that could drastically change much of what we experience. Society seems a great deal more transparently volatile. Maybe there’s another George Floyd waiting in the wings. Perhaps another pandemic. We might elect someone even more cringe. Some of our worst feared conspiracies have more than an element of truth. There’s an anxiety that the KKK is coming back, or the AI overlords are slowly squeezing the life out of us, or that there will be no affordable housing until more suburbs burn to the ground, or that the cops are all just prepping to round us up.

I sense this in the way we of GenX are more settled. The Soviet Union is gone. The Wall came down, and unlike the Twin Towers, it was not rebuilt. The 20th century had grievous horrors, but it generated an excellent modernity around the world - so much so that it created a global middle class. So I want to remind you of a few things we still take for granted and why we are not done entertaining our luxury beliefs.

The Midcentury Miracle

There is something that exists today that did not exist in my childhood. It is called the Global Middle Class. So understand that inequality is going to continue and you are going to live in a world with more millionaires and billionaires than ever existed in the history of mankind. You need to recall that before WWII, even in industrialized countries, many modern comforts were either luxuries, prototypes, or unavailable. Globally, most people lived without electricity, running water, or mechanized appliances. Many of the items we now consider essential only became affordable and widespread in the post-war consumer boom.

Before WW2 there weren’t standard clothing sizes because most poor people sewed their own clothes. Try to understand that. No not with electric sewing machines, by hand. For most women globally widespread use of commercial feminine hygiene products didn’t occur until economic growth and distribution networks expanded after WW2. Kotex started in 1920. Tampax first was sold in the US in 1936. Disposable diapers, invented in 1961, Pampers were for rich people. Ordinary families couldn’t afford them until the 1970s and that means US ordinary people. So I want you to imagine billions of people around the world hand washing cloth diapers and cotton Kotex since the middle ages because that technology you take for granted didn’t exist.

Zippers, flush toilets, electric lamps in every room. Central air conditioning, ballpoint pens, plastic tableware, electric vacuum cleaners. All of these things were for the rich, or didn’t exist. No personal computers, no toilet paper, no toothpaste in a tube, no contact lenses, no orthodontics, no refrigerators, no washing machines. People used to heat an iron with a wooden handle on a stove. Was it a natural gas or electric stove? No. No permanent press clothing. No television, no box spring mattresses, no ten speed bikes. No blenders or microwaves. No automatic transmissions (I mean if you even had a car). No aluminum foil or plastic sandwich bags. No portable radios. Nothing like 7–11s and gas stations anywhere nearby. No 911. No air travel. No quartz wristwatches. No calculators. No digital anything, not alarm clocks, not cameras, not newspapers. No zip codes, no long distance phone calls. No national broadcasts, no tape delays, no reruns. A lawn mower with an engine? Rich people only. Before WW2 everything was a farmer’s market - canned goods were new.

Do you know who is 90 years old today? These are the people who were born at home on their parents’ bed because everyone was born at home and only rich people were born in maternity wards.

Next

The last two films I watched were Jerome Bixby’s The Man from Earth and Michael Mann’s Manhunter. The first feels very 70s, the second very 80s. Both represent our attention to our comfort and what it means to break it — how closely we parsed down, with intelligence and alacrity, those things that threatened our peace of mind. It’s not clear today that we are capable of such focus. American society has socialized its pollution problems as if everything were open source code and the mere presence of millions of eyes fixes the bugs. Instead we all know the bugs but not how to debug. Are our children drawing themselves with no hands? What indeed is the meaning of this century now one quarter gone? More to come.