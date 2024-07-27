When I think of myself as something of a philosopher, which I have been doing in my Auden Project, I don’t necessarily want to grow my beard out. Instead I think about why we associate beards with wisdom. I think the reason I think so is because I have something of an anchored center which allows my natural curiosity to wander about and wonder why. I la…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.