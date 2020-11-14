The problem with being a conservative is that you keep looking back in time to see what you may have overlooked. Having been a conservative myself, I look back at what I used to think as a conservative who was looking back at a prior liberal life. That’s a whole lot of introspection. It can’t all be bad. Since it’s racial Friday let’s look back at a que…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.