Q: How did neoliberal policies create risks for healthy, educated, and intelligent individuals?

A: It de-emphasized the dynamism of SMB, such that bright people with innovative ideas wound up in large industries with large influence on Capitol Hill. Since the point of neoliberalism is to fund social welfare programs, they want to insure that the biggest companies are on-board with that kind of mentality. In other words, neoliberal politics influences corporate social responsibility -> ESG -> DEI in a reinforcement loop. The large captured industrial complexes cannot walk away from that. SMB can. But when all of the innovation is coming from those same large captured industrial complexes, it slows market forces.

The only way out of that is venture capital and crypto. So ONLY digital tech is relatively immune. NOT energy, NOT healthcare, NOT defense, NOT manufacturing, NOT construction, NOT automotive, NOT logistics. NOT agriculture. NOT pharma. Digital tech is saturated, the others have a dearth of yuppies.

Healthy, educated, intelligent individuals all head to the Starbucks factory. Google. Amazon, Meta, MSFT… you know them all.

Think about it. We can’t even make a halfway decent Star Wars movie any longer. Why? Because neoliberal politics requires megacorps and megacorps all manage the same way…. Ask James Damore.

Imagine a world where Bluesky and Twitter started at the same time and made no billionaires. That’s what I’m talking about. Not the Party of Diversity. Just diversity.