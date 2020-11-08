Tonight the house is quiet and I am unable to focus. It is an old problem now. I may never get over it. I have come through a series of impossibles of the sort I gave myself to believe would never happen to me. For many of these impossibles, including the death of siblings and numbingly severe medical diagnoses for myself and close relatives, I have in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.