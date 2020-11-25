A Stoic Political Taxonomy
Don't hate the peasant players.
In the WEIRD news, podcaster extraordinaire and meditational polymath Sam Harris, whom I find quite admirable, has decided to distance himself from the Intellectual Dark Web. He finds within its broad membership some Trumpish apologetics that for him are irredeemably disgusting. So he has essentially told the whole kaboodle of us wankers to piss off. So…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.