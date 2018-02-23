Adrian Cockcroft & The Pitbull
A new and interesting video by Adrian Cockcroft at AWS validates an approach we have had at Full 360. I like the way he describes the…
A new and interesting video by Adrian Cockcroft at AWS validates an approach we have had at Full 360. I like the way he describes the problem with monolithic databases. It’s something we’ve dealt with and built solutions to solve.
We have three components to our solution. The first is the structured data lake. In Cockcroft’s analogy, it is not the kitche…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.