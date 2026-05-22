The most important thing to say about AI is the exact same thing that you would say about guns. “This is what it is, what I do with it, how, where, and why I use mine.”

First off I want to thank new subscribers and followers for helping me climb the charts. I’m in the top 100 philosophy oriented Substacks because of your attention. So I’m leaning into that, even though I’ve never much used that term ‘leaning in’ before. Didn’t that have something to do with Carly Fiorina? Whoops. Not her, Cheryl Sandberg. Danger. Deadly rabbit hole. Opinionated disclosure, HP has been a horrible company ever since it split off the scientific instruments part in 1998. That was Fiorina’s doing. Lucent? Agilent? Pattern? I have heard it said that Sandberg is the most evil person in Silicon Valley. I haven’t looked into it.

As we live through the agonizing pains of stepping back from our fetish with abstract, disembodied intelligence as the primary fuel of American meritocracy, it turns out that the destruction of wealth in Silicon Valley can be instructional. I suspect that the marginal utility of splitting hairs of IQ points of both people and machines in high stakes capitalism is particularly misleading and destructive. Mostly because of hubris and secondarily because of cowardice.

Hubris

The hubris of the smartest guy in the room has been and will continue to be personified by Steve Jobs and his legacy. I for one, cannot forget the fact that he found it necessary to seduce John Sculley who was running Pepsico in order to create the sexy market demand for a generation convinced that they were going to ‘Think Different’. While in fact I often lit candles in the chapels of distributed local area networks, I discovered solid reasons to love IBM mainframes. Yes, and even time-sharing. In the end, one really has to ask what hath Apple ultimately wrought on our times and our minds? Slick consumer products that never scaled. From the POV of a database guy like me, the mobile web has been a disaster precisely because there has been no significant referential data consolidation. It has all ended up in Google’s pockets and then the Cloud’s pockets and next AI pockets. We got Truth Social, but not Truth Central. There is no such thing as CERN for Encyclopedia Brittanica. All of the Silicon Valley money is, in that regard, anti-social because it never established a commons of truth. Or as Alex Karp puts it.

In 2011, while we were sending engineers to Kandahar and working on building a more capable analytical software platform for U.S. and allied intelligence agencies, the focus of Silicon Valley, with its own armies of venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, was far from the mountain passes and deserts of Afghanistan. Zynga, the video game maker that had built a following on the back of FarmVille, a social-networking game in which players competed to cultivate land and raise livestock, was the darling of the Valley at the time. In December 2011, the company went public at a valuation of $7 billion. The enthusiasm from Wall Street, and focus on monetizing the millions and billions of potential users and clicks for the taking, was palpable. “This is a revolution,” a brokerage firm analyst told the Times on the eve of Zynga’s IPO. Afghanistan, and the lonely and often deadly task of clearing dusty roads of hidden bombs, could not have felt farther away. Karp, Alexander C.; Zamiska, Nicholas W.. The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West (p. 154). (Function). Kindle Edition.

The company I came from helped build what was at the time one of the largest databases on Amazon with more than 100 nodes. It was the backend for FarmVille. Now that the company I was at no longer exists, I imagine I can tell some truth I was enjoined from telling at the time. Whenever this dude says AWS, it was us, not AWS. In otherwords we live in a world where you get 7 Billion dollar valuations for playing online games with only the slightest relation to reality. The business model has been proven. I’m not saying everybody should build autonomous weapons systems for dealing with the Taliban, but somebody must. Somebody who will give credit where credit is due.

Cowardice

Once upon a time, there was a movie called Zero Dark Thirty. Before the movie there was an actual covert action that captured and killed Osama Bin Laden, America’s most wanted criminal terrorist. Like many of you I searched the picture of President Obama’s face in the Situation Room with amazement. The complete gist of my assessment of his foreign policy, especially later when it came to his drone strikes, was that he was entirely owned by the CIA and other military branches of intelligence. Maybe we’ll find out a better less speculative picture when he’s dead and most of his direct reports are sunning themselves on the Cote D’Azure, but I had a distinct non-deterministic, and unprovable sense that he was being blackmailed into compliance. That some CIA guy or perhaps Susan Rice had some audacious ideas that were totally out of character for Obama to endorse, but he approved them anyhow.

Twice upon a time, perhaps for the last time in the wake of FISA warrant scandals, some brave soul testified in congress that the process of establishing securitization of government documents was out of control. According to my favorite ex-CIA dude John Kiriakou: “The CIA has a way of pushing the envelope, and waiting for the government to push back. That’s not a reliable strategy.”

Russ Feingold presented a compelling set of arguments regarding secret laws back in 2008. You can download the public record from the button below.

Secret Law

The "Catch-22" framing — At the July 17, 2013 House Judiciary Committee hearing on FISA, a member described being "in a Catch-22 situation, in a classified briefing, in a secure setting, and we cannot discuss it publicly, certainly not even with our constituents. But if we skip the briefing, we risk being uninformed and unprepared." This captures the recursive trap you're describing from the congressional side.

Courage

What I’m suggesting is simple. While any number of people are out countering the hype that Anthropic, for example, has made over Mythos, their most powerful and capable model ever, citizens need to express some courage to push our government into the right directions.

If you haven’t heard, the story about Mythos is that it was so successful in finding hacked code and zero-day exploits that the company that made it offered a limited release so that other companies, specifically those in the anti-virus and security realm, could get their hands on it in advance of possible bad actors in a public release. This is something of a self-serving marketing tactic. Like saying that Listerine is too powerful for kids.

If all you do is fear AI and denigrate the people who built it, then you will probably remain ignorant of it and incapable of using it for any useful or creative reason. If Mythos can find obscure bugs in arcane software, then it can uncover Congressional Testimony as it did to help me recall Feingold and others.

What follows is an adhoc response to my brother and sister who are both very organic in different dimensions than I, and so have their skeptical reasons against the use of AI. But I want to frame it in the context of what I’ve just outlined. Hubris and Cowardice vs Courage. So I hope I’ve given you the WHY.

Luddites will lose.

A Noob’s Technical Primer

There’s a lot to say about AI.

The most important thing to say about AI is the exact same thing that you would say about guns. “This is how, where, why I use mine.”

In a certain way, AI will be imposed upon you in the same way police forces are imposed upon you. It’s just what government does - they monopolize various sorts of power and so you are in a bargain with your local, state and federal government. That’s your bargain as a citizen, but then that means you have to hold up your end and keep the government accountable.

But the immediate issue with AI is not with government but the 50,000 people who are getting paid to play with it inside of the companies that are building it now. Only those few know exactly how it works, and they’re going to market the hell out of it. But what I see as a digital tech insider is the same thing I saw with the web. Wow, I can build this thing that everybody in the world can see. That’s great. Now think about it. Websites have been around since 1993 - what percentage of the people have actually built their own? So somebody is going to figure out how to get you to pay for something you might have done on your own. And the business models will keep changing just like with cars, and diets, and fashion and everything commercial in America. Most of us can’t afford the best, and we can’t beat the elite few who have the best.

So what I say defensively is that AIs are never going to be as stupid, transparent and unconquered as they are today. The better they get, the more coveted they will be. Get one now and make it do. Yeah somebody with AI is going to say ‘Death to America’. Well some people have been doing that going on 50 years. Take them at their word. In a world where everybody has AIs, you better have one too. Game recognizes game.

Eight Points

1. AI isn’t logical. It’s associative. It doesn’t understand the logical implications of its operations and does not know anything. Associations are what the model is trained on. If you’ve heard of Daniel Kahneman, you may understand System 1 and System 2 thinking. LLMs are System 1, not System 2. System 2 was mostly abandoned in the 80s. One day they may be neurosymbolic, but that breakthrough hasn’t happened.

2. An LLM large language model, is trained. That’s part of the expense. For example, Meta’s Llama 3 405B cost about $100M to train. That’s a large commercial model, that like with an oil rig or power plant, you have to finance the whole thing ahead of any return. So you basically spend millions on rented computers and feed them a corpus of text. Let’s say 10 years of Facebook posts. + 15 years of Reddit + NYT + blah blah blah. Essentially a Google dump. That takes 3 weeks, and maybe 10 Megawatts of energy. That’s just the first part. The more expensive part is inference, meaning using all of that training to actually put together sentences that make sense when people read them. Basically doing the work an AI does. It depends on how many people are asking questions.

3. Every LLM is put into a harness. So now it has been trained and it knows how to talk. But the harness says what do you not talk about, what is your attitude when you talk. How much time do you take to answer the question? It’s the clothing for the model. Some harnesses are like bikinis, some are like hazmat suits, some are like clown costumes, some are like soldiers, some are like professors. Only the people who build them know. Most of them are chat harnesses that was just the first killer application. Some are optimized for helping people write code. New applications are conceived every day.

4. There are something like 2 million LLM variants in existence today. They come in all shapes and sizes. You can fork and distill your own model. You can build your own harness. How much effort? It depends on you as a coder. Most of these models are open source, meaning anybody can use them for free (if they have the hardware). But then again that’s exactly like saying the public library is free. It doesn’t stop people from spending all their money on blockbuster movies and pop music.

5. LLMs are measured by tokens. You can think of tokens like miles per gallon. Some big powerful models burn through a lot of tokens, just like big rigs burn through a lot of fuel. But they can carry more context at one time. So you need to think in terms of a ’token budget’. It takes tokens to ask a question. It takes tokens for it to answer a question. The core economics are about token budgets. That needs to be a focus. Some of these AIs will be affordable. Some will be expensive. Right now few people know how which harnesses are thrifty or spendy with tokens.

6. AIs are not conscious. They simply follow rules built into the harness. But they also have model weights and they have reinforcement learning. These are controlled iteratively by the builders of the models and harnesses. The magic is that LLMs can be trained like dogs or seals. You reward them for certain behaviors. So you decide as a builder, which training weights to adjust by asking them particular kinds of questions hundreds of times until it gets it right. This is far easier than giving it logical rules. You ‘give it a feel’ by associations. But you can never say that it knows, in any way like humans know. No model trains itself. It does what it’s told. It has no volition. Like a dog in your backyard it runs around randomly. Sooner or later it has smelled the whole place. Then you take it for a walk where it smells new things. The harness is the leash.

7. The commercial value of AIs is completely speculative. Right now all of the companies are growing (the top 5), but they are all losing money. The capitalization is ridiculous, and nobody knows how it’s all going to shake out. Again, in 1999 everybody had a dot com. Most of them died. That’s the way the markets shook out. Facebook is already out of the business, competitively speaking. They have open sourced their Llama model and won’t compete directly with the frontier companies. Apple never spent that much money at all. Microsoft is hedging its bets. But new stuff is happening. People are still learning and building new models and harnesses.

8. There is a kind of fixed thinking around AIs that remains highly controversial among those who pioneered the big leap in technology. Still, everybody wants to know what’s next, because a lot of smart and highly paid people are making changes every day. There’s a huge difference in improved performance over a year ago. Something that is brand new is Tooling. It used to be that you let the non-deterministic model spend tokens ’thinking’ about the right associations. Now you can have the model use a Tool that is deterministic. So you used to have a problem when you asked the model to do arithmetic because it was doing associations with numbers. If enough people in the training corpus wrote that 1+1=3 that’s what would get spit out. Now have harnesses that say oh that’s arithmetic, use a calculator tool. So there are tool calls, server calls, etc. But now, just to have your friendly neighborhood chatbot do math for you, you spend money having it use a calculator instead of you using a calculator.

The Industry

The people who are building AIs at the big well-funded companies like Anthropic all are convinced that they are the most careful and well-meaning people on the planet who are building the most capable and safe machine intelligences possible. They cannot predict the future. They don’t know what they don’t know and we don’t know what they don’t know.

What most everybody knows is that if hundreds of millions of people want to use AIs, it’s going to cost more electricity than anybody can provide. So there’s an electricity rush. One way or another, these major companies will recoup the costs or go broke.

If I know American corporations, they will brand the hell out of these tools and milk the markets. You can definitely expect something in the future like Disney owning Star Wars. That will be the colossal strategy for commercial AI. Branded and marketed AI everywhere, just like Star Wars merch.

But the other industrial policy that’s going on is an of arms race for AI superpower status between the US and China. I haven’t paid much attention to that because I’m a simple-minded patriotic peasant. I’m never going to pull up stakes and move to some neutral country. AI is most definitely a dual use technology. I don’t get to make the determination about its weaponization. I need America to win, as I am vested in my citizenship and commitment to civil liberty. I honestly cannot think of any other nation I’d trade for with regard to the quality of peasant life. The Chinese citizen doesn’t even get to use the internet.

So that’s why today I am saying that this future is unwritten and the Luddite impulse may end up being counter-productive. This is my first attempt to couch my view of AI in demystifying and philosophical terms in support of ethical citizenship. Tell me what you think.