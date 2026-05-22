Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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Michael David Cobb Bowen's avatar
Michael David Cobb Bowen
5h

Branding. Get it? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OQ5vaYbGV0

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Bill Benzon's avatar
Bill Benzon
17m

I see we have roughly the same view of the AI business. For some time now I've been arguing that investing in AI is like investing in a whaling voyage where the captain and crew of the boat know everything there is to know about the boat and sailing it. But they've never been around Cape Horn, don't know anything about the South Pacific, and they know even less about whales. And yet the captain has suckered lots of people to invest in his boat, so it's be best boat in the world. Here's something I punlished about AI a couple of months ago: The Paradox of Contemporary AI: Engineering Success and Institutional Failure, https://3quarksdaily.com/3quarksdaily/2026/03/the-paradox-of-contemporary-ai-engineering-success-and-institutional-failure.html

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