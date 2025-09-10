There are two kinds of people in the world. They are both dangerous and crazy. Avoid them if you can.

The Political Problem

The above quote is essentially my position on political partisans. It’s why I withdrew from electoral politics and talking points nearly 20 years ago. It is why I decided to draw from ancient wisdom and call today’s current events the actions of a dark age. If you are not secular and you are not canonical what are you? With any luck you are a natural philosopher. As such you have to realize that the rules of the universe allows all kinds of things to happen that are indifferent to humanity. Then again, you still have to deal with humanity. But I’ve already stated the problem. Humanity is dangerous and crazy. Not all the time, but enough of the time so that you should keep that in front of mind.

In the US, we have enormous intellectual diversity. If we didn’t, there wouldn’t be enough ammunition for any sort of ideological or culture war. So long as people become desperate in their struggle for power, they will align with some ideology or culture and engage in some level of conflict. You know and I know that The Algorithm focuses our attention and engagement in ways we don’t quite understand and Ms. Meta and Mr. McGoogle are not going to let us know how to understand. Both political parties can activate majorities anyway. So you already know who wants to fight and a good number of the reasons they do. None of that is going away any time soon.

What we could do is start to recognize and deal rigorously with all of that intellectual diversity from the point of view of principle rather than populist attention. Evidently the rule of law isn’t necessarily assumed to be OK. Two sides are not enough sides.

There Is No Spoon

What we are battling for is perennially human. It’s the desire for a shortcut, for some magic power to descend onto The Chosen One who can change reality. Reality doesn’t work that way. The universe doesn’t care, and it doesn’t let anyone bend spoons with their minds. There is no spoon means there is no object in the real universe that simply obeys the will of mankind. Only the minds of mankind are changeable that way. Once again I remind you of how that makes itself into a political duality:

A simple moral principle: when a future change is framed as a problem which we might hope our political system to solve, then the only acceptable reason to talk about the consequences of failing to solve that problem is to scare folks into trying harder to solve it. If you instead assume that politics will fail to solve the problem, and analyze the consequences of that in more detail, not to scare people but to work out how to live in that scenario, you are seen as expressing disloyalty to the system and hostility toward those who will suffer from that failure.

Politics will not grasp that spoon and bend it. It will only bend people. It will only break people. Why? Because politics always seeks power, and when it does so it breaks things and people. We can only hope that it breaks as little as possible, and that can only be accomplished when we act upon principles. My side wins is not a principle.

Dodging Bullets

Today we have to ask ourselves how long we can be expected to dodge bullets whether they be letters of condemnation, social media demonetizations, social excommunications or 45 caliber lead. Again, you already know where the political enemies are. You can call them ‘extremists’ or the ‘far’-this or the ‘far’-that. But you already know how you define this or that and your politics are to counter them. Why? Because of what you believe is your moral imperative to change the shape of society through political activism. That’s why you didn’t stop at the corporate HR department. That’s why you didn’t stop at the university classroom. That’s why you didn’t stop at the freeway onramp. You want to politicize everything, including bullets.

So don’t be surprised. The aim of the activist is to bifurcate via politics, us and them. It has gone so far as for us to concede to the Orwellian manufacture of truth. We will all be dodging bullets until substantial majorities of us stop requiring political reckoning.

Along with prayers for Charlie Kirk and Iryna Zarutska, say a prayer for stare decisis and all those who will tell us about how the other side is killing us more.