I recently posted the following anecdotal story over at Glenn Loury’s ‘stack. The subject was ‘Do we really need prisons?’. Hell yes we do.

We’re trying a little something new here at the Substack. Starting this week, I’m going to send out an extra post or two that highlight some choice selections from the week’s episode. I’ll keep the written introductions short and sweet, so you can get right to the conversation itself. Today, I present a clip featuring me, John, and Vincent Lloyd talking…

Do We Need Prisons?

My response was:

My kids, as I raised them in the affluent suburbs said that they didn't know anything about bullying. "It doesn't happen, Dad."

Where and when I grew up (LA Crenshaw 1970s), there were certain cute gi…