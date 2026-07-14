Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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American Wag 045 - Digits & Demons

A conversation with Mark Neyer
Michael David Cobb Bowen's avatar
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Jul 14, 2026

This is a return to form, and my old buddy Marc Danziger will probably be jealous. If you haven’t seen me have these kinds of conversations before, you can check out my American Wag YouTube playlist here. But if you hang around long enough I’ll end up bringing all of them here.

A couple of notes. The dark poet I was thinking about is Paul Kingsnorth. My personality doesn’t allow me to be a doomsayer, not to say that he is, but I tend more to be a staunch defender and let the devil take the hindmost. Which is to say in reiteration, I’m a big brother.

I’m referring to this post contra John Rawls and what the human needs for justice.

The End of Western Thinking - Part 2

The End of Western Thinking - Part 2

Michael David Cobb Bowen
·
Jul 7
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Some books & projects we talked about

About That Gunfight - details about my gun encounter in Brooklyn, 1991

About That Gunfight

Michael David Cobb Bowen
·
October 10, 2020
About That Gunfight

I have had many opportunities to think about death. There are scenarios and experiences that have burned pivotal moments into my life, a few of which involved life and death. Today I am reminded once again about the moment I would have killed a young black man. Every time I think about the moment, I have the same clarity of purpose and intent. I would h…

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