American Wag 045 - Digits & Demons

This is a return to form, and my old buddy Marc Danziger will probably be jealous. If you haven’t seen me have these kinds of conversations before, you can check out my American Wag YouTube playlist here. But if you hang around long enough I’ll end up bringing all of them here.

A couple of notes. The dark poet I was thinking about is Paul Kingsnorth. My personality doesn’t allow me to be a doomsayer, not to say that he is, but I tend more to be a staunch defender and let the devil take the hindmost. Which is to say in reiteration, I’m a big brother.

I’m referring to this post contra John Rawls and what the human needs for justice.

Some books & projects we talked about

About That Gunfight - details about my gun encounter in Brooklyn, 1991

