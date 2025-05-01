Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gern Blanston's avatar
Gern Blanston
19h

Brian Lamb is great. We have worried about losing the republic since its beginning. The schools have been an unreliable ally in my attempts to teach my kids about how good we have it, & why. They get a lot about the failings and imperfections of the country, and not nearly enough about the successes. Although Mearsheimer's realist approach to international relations is the lens that I look through, & I agree with him about his gratitude for being born into a liberal republic (although he uses the word democracy), I part company with him when he says the USA isn't an exceptional nation. Perhaps he thinks so because he views us as just one more Great Power. There have been Great Powers throughout history, & they do share goals, traits, and methods. If realism treats relations between nations as being between black boxes, where internal politics and forms of government make no difference at all in their relations, I would say that at least those internal politics and forms of government make a great deal of difference to those living in those countries. I should find out if he's ever written about the American Civil War. That, plus more than a century of an unguarded border with Canada, are why I think that sometimes a form of government does make a difference in foreign relations. A strong argument against that is that there almost certainly would have been a second general European war with or without the Nazi party taking control in Germany.

I'm unsure about nationalism as what needs to be restored, vs patriotism. A number of people have made solid arguments as to why patriotism is better than nationalism. My objection, to what I would otherwise agree with, is that nationalism is defined almost exclusively as a belief of superiority of one nation over another, and as the justification for conquest. I can't abide that because of numerous counter-examples, including the Nationalist side in the Spanish civil war. Franco, following the Civil War, had no interest in further war or conquest.

I hope that the upcoming 250th anniversary increases patriotism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael David Cobb Bowen
JudyS's avatar
JudyS
1d

I miss Jim Lehrer too. Did you read his book Crown Oklahoma? I miss trusting the talking heads on TV. I did trust him and some others to provide insight on the news. Now I can’t trust news people to provide the news.

Thank you for another thought provoking column.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael David Cobb Bowen
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael DC Bowen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture