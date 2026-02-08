I haven’t talked much about Stoicism itself lately, but I was engaged the other day in a forum that is adjacent to my interests in deliberative democracy and this sequence lit a firecracker in my head. A cat named Adam Becker is starting up a business aiming to hack the attention economy. He’s taking an interesting approach to that thing I call Boxtag, which is a multidimensional karma system. (That I haven’t been working on).

One of the more interesting things he has done is taken a conceptual framework that’s much broader than my initial approach and I’m impressed. It has these first three components which are more than I’ve considered for the Boxtag project. But taken together with three more, I think I’ve squared the circle for an advance in my conception of Stoicism for today’s complex adaptive systems in society.

Epistemic

One of the reasons people disagree online, aside from the obvious observation that controversy sells and trolls are enabled, is that they don’t have all of the facts. Or maybe they don’t have those facts most relevant to the issue at hand. So the first thing to identify is what do you know.

I have talked about the Epistemics before. Now is a good time to review them and ask yourself if you’re doing any better. I pay a bit more attention to the world around me than I did when I wrote this, and AIs have a bit to do with that because I can get specifics of the sort search engines didn’t provide. I can also get contrasting viewpoints by asking different AIs the same question when I don’t have access to people directly.

Affective

The second characterization is useful to understand and online we probably respond to this more than anything, but that’s my bias because I think most people fall down on the epistemics. In other words I think people are bound to disagree because it’s in somebody’s interest to keep facts hidden from them. That characteristic is how do you feel.

Behavioral

OK obvious. This is about what you do. In particular, what do you do in response to the challenges that life throws you, or in order to correct flaws that you see in yourself. What’s interesting is that many people will judge you based upon what you do as if you were a pinball, a product of your environment but there are other things that affect your decision making (Stoic or otherwise) long before you act.

Now consider the following:

Commitment

You have principles, you have ideas about what you want to be. You may be conformist or rebellious. You may be impressed with orthodoxy or heterodoxy. You may be committed to some virtues or some institution that weighs heavily in not only what you know, but what you feel and how you behave. This is about evaluating what you perceive to be your destiny, your perfected self, your personal sense of fulfillment.

Incentive

Whatever your behavior, whatever your internal motivations, you are going to have to deal with the external world and society which provide rewards or punishments for you. One of the hardest lessons to learn is that you may not get anything at all for your virtue and for fixing yourself. I have taken an attitude somewhere between skepticism and cynicism and have said may times that I have a dark sense of humor and that I expect to die alone. These things were easier to say when I was getting rewarded precisely for the work I wanted to do, but we don’t always have clearly present sponsors or detractors. Most of the time, however, we do not work in a vacuum and must be aware of the availability of friends to help and enemies to hurt.

Asymmetries

Finally, one should be aware of the extent to which your agency fits into the context of power. Therefore one has to calculate the amount of risk involved in taking your considerations to action. Some find it valiant to ‘speak truth to power’. That’s one thing if your are paid to think, something else entirely when you are one priest nailing complaints on the door of the cathedral.

Stoicism does not demand correct beliefs. It demands examined commitments, subdued affects, and disciplined action.

Most modern systems optimize for unexamined commitments, inflamed affects, and performative behavior. This Stoic framework, if followed this way, does something subversive. It makes self-knowledge the scarce good, not attention. This is something that will be increasingly important as people sell their souls to the fetish of [artificial] intelligence.