(from the pre-stoic archives c. 2015)
Whatever people think they know about 'being black in America', most have very little concept about the black upper class. I don't make much of a deal about it but that's where I live, for what it's worth.
(Christmas Pic 2014, chez moi)
Some days I get mildly annoyed at what people perceive to be 'black culture'. For m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.