In the past year, I have read two books by anthropologists. It’s the closest I manage to care about people at scale. Most of the time I’d rather read science fiction, historical fiction, or military history. I tend to look at humans as schools of fish as the designer of an aquarium would. I fit people inside of structures. I don’t know how to deal with individual fish, nor do I care to. All that care goes to the individuals in my family. That’s all the patience I have.

Anthropology is fascinating to me in that it tells what people decide for themselves to call their culture, not as consumers of cultural content, but as culture relates to the largest and most life defining rituals and conventions. Marriage. Funerals. Child rearing. Housekeeping. It is a look at how they have collectively constructed their conventional wisdom over generations.

This is something we don’t much have in America. Instead we have sociology, and most sociology is focused on the questions of inequality. That is stupid, and consequently we are stupid.

Those of you who have been reading me understand that I have issues with identity politics and with the ideas behind the way people are grouped and sorted in the US.

Several years ago I came across a set of facts that stunned me. It was the phenomenal rise in the practice of Caesarian births among American and Canadian women. I never had the kind of audience who could answer the numbers and reasons I found at the time, and I would have these fact-checked if I were you.

I also recall that it wasn’t until the 1990s that any research was done into the diet of African Americans with respect to their ‘genetic’ predisposition to hypertension. My entire life of doctor visits has been full of raised eyebrows when I tell them that nobody in my family has high blood pressure. We don’t eat slave food. We’re not from the Deep South.

This is a tangential complaint about The Science in defense of actual Popperian inquiry, and the real process of discovery, but it is also yet another degree of recognition that there are actually things that America doesn’t do as well as she used to.

My parents were seduced by the novel science of sociology and made a good life for our family. I don’t have details about the replication crisis, but I have long had a disdain for the narrowing scope of inquiry and the stereotypical ways Americans are being sorted. It was just a few weeks ago that Musa al-Gharbi clarified something for me. At a presentation he gave where I sat near the front row, I waited for all of the students to ask and have their questions answered. Then I posed the following as a response to a chart something like the following:

I’m a data engineer, and I have worked with Amazon technology going back 13 years now. Everybody knows that Amazon has made many billions of dollars of revenue and profit, but it never asks you any questions about these demographics. They simply know what you actually buy, and that is how they know you. All you need is a credit card and an email account and Amazon will ship you goods to your address. No litmus tests. Why, sir, do we only focus on these aspects of ourselves in sociology?

Professor al-Gharbi surprised me with his answer. He said that about 90% of sociology is dedicated to the study of inequality. It’s what gets the field noticed. Every sociologist is guilty in some degree to following that specific interest. I believe him and I believe that his background in philosophy makes him painfully aware of this problem. He went on to tell us that sociology has all of the tools to greatly expand what could be studied and properly analyzed but all of those Acme products are chasing just one Road Runner. These wily scientists never tire of falling off the cliff.

We can do better.