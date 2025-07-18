Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Gregory Engel
5h

I taught this for years to would-be leaders at various levels in the technical/corporate world. How well the concept was grasped became one of the indicators on how well someone would succeed as a leader. The tendency was to run the OODA part without the loop and call it a day.

The multiplying factor is when one understands and rolls with all kinds of simultaneous OODA loops. There are long-term OODA loops. There can be loops that need to be completed in seconds. The time on nodes within loops can be long, short, or a combination. There can be loops within loops. The loop can go backward - where the decision is to go back and get better data and re-orient. Loops revolve around something. What is that "something?" Is "that" still there? If not, bail out of the loop because you've lost the center and are probably about to get your ass shot off.

My pedagogic was martial arts, specifically Aikido, and the belt color ranking. OODA and Done thinkers - white belt. Could improve if they wanted to but often don't. The master at threat or opportunity evaluation - black belt. Good with the model while recognizing their limits and where to improve. I think "looking for the center of gravity" and tracking the pieces are spot on in this regard.

I have to think some more on the Buddha part of this. I'm wondering if it elevates the model too far, takes it to a place where it isn't fit for purpose, so to speak. If I think back to the time I spent in retreat at various Buddhist monasteries, I was running all sorts of crazy loops while perched on my zafu, but OODA wasn't one of them.

Also, props for the still from "Crossroads" (1986) in "The Pessimist's Edge."

