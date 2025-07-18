For years I’ve been claiming to be an OODA Buddha without explaining precisely what I mean by that. Let’s get into it.

The genius John Boyd is that architect of American fighter pilot doctrine. He is the originator of the OODA loop.

Observe

Orient

Decide

Act

Once you’ve acted, you need a new observation and the loop continues. Strategically, in any complex or dynamic environment, the faster you can get though this loop, the greater the advantage you have over your adversary. You can think of it in terms of the old adage that some people are still fighting WW2 in their heads. Their model of reality cannot keep up with the new reality - and sometimes people are so deranged that they refuse to make new observations and reorient themselves. They’ve just decided what actions they’re going to take. Stale ideas. Ineffective actions.

Stoic observation implies that you make as unbiased an observation as you can make. The stoic aspect relates to how you orient yourself to what appears to be a threat and what you can do about that threat. Confrontation is not a given. Sometimes it SERE. Survival. Evasion. Resistance. Escape.

So an OODA Buddha is one committed to constant observation, reorientation, decisionmaking and action. But there is a Taoist component which for me starts with the observation. I am not observing simply for the sake of identifying threats, rather I am looking for the center of gravity, as it were, for every situation. I want to know what would happen if all parties were to stop putting energy into their current actions. Where would the pieces fall? What is the natural arrangement of things? When you understand how far people are pushing in order to force a new balance it allows you to decide with more foresight. It allows you to understand if the current situation is sustainable or if there are unique outliers that can be discounted. So you might be able to reorient yourself in such a way that your action requires little or no energy - or perhaps even align yourself with some other motion that is on a similar trajectory in the moment.

Ultimately, the OODA Buddha must believe there is order in the universe and that certain laws of motion and energy are not all random and spontaneous. So it is important to have the context of history. That context gives perspective to the continua of wisdom and foolishness, of intelligence and stupidity, of faith and of reason, of virtue and viciousness, of industry and of sloth. Examination of all this might lead one to believe that humanity is doomed. I considered that option in The Pessimist’s Edge.



It turns out that I have not bothered to study any more of the pessimist John Gray. I think that if I were not a Taoist, but strictly a Stoic, then I would be more of a pessimist and cynic than I am. I simply don’t believe that the powers of certainty in this world are so correct that they foreclose our future. That includes the Definite Pessimism of the Chinese who have personal and institutional memories of mass starvation and cultural revolution. I don’t believe the Chinese can or will take over the world. So I am not a prepper, nor a particularly identifiable species of political hawk.

War is still the enemy. Humans continue to survive wars. So perhaps that’s all the pessimism we need to sustain. We work not to fall casually into kinetic conflict.

The Barbell Strategy

For the longest time, perhaps characterizing my own middle age, my primary quote was by John Boyd.

The most important thing in life is to be free to do things. There are only two ways to insure that freedom — you can be rich or you can you reduce your needs to zero.

I found a great deal of joy in reducing my needs to zero. Perhaps this is the reason why the story about the wealthy Roman Sextius who woke up first thing in the morning to ask if all of his ships had been lost at sea appealed to me in my first introduction to Stoicism.

“What evil has befallen one of my friends? What loss have I suffered? What ship has foundered?”

The OODA Buddha