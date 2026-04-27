Today I’m doing a freestyle rant, because what else are you going to do when a nation is at such odds with its free fringe? Which of us are free? I almost don’t know.

In the news of course is the third assassination attempt at the President. That makes him close to the most attacked in history according to old Claudio who reminds us of Gerald Ford, Barack Obama and Andrew Jackson. Of course we should never forget Lincoln (1865), Garfield (1881), McKinley (1901), and Kennedy (1963) who suffered death and were buried never to rise again. Yet in terms of ‘shots fired’, Trump is the outright leader.

Our perpetrator has his manifesto out and about in the press. I scanned it briefly looking for one thing that I didn’t find, which was an apology to his girlfriend. So in a tour of America’s grand guignol, I had a bit of cause to consider other heinous, baffling, insidious deviltry, some of which I have chewed over in the past.

Our Very Own

For years black Americans used to brag that we didn’t have our own serial killers, that it was a particularly white phenomenon. Silly negroes. Wayne Williams killed 28 black children in Atlanta over two years between 1979-81. That’s a complete abomination. There were all kinds of theories about how he escaped, but I forget them all. Of course if you believe racial theories, then it’s easy to explain. Michael Jackson’s racial theory even has a poetic kind of rhythm which has cycled around since his History album. “All I want to say is that they don’t really care about us.” All the evil in the world, right?

Today’s violent sociopath, Cole Tomas Allen, shares a name with an actual better criminal, John Allen Muhammad who at the age of 41 managed to organize a two man sniper squad around the DC Beltway back in 2002. Muhammad was clever enough to run some practice with his idiot sidekick Boyd Lee Malvo who was only 17 years old. Muhammad actually only wanted to murder his wife, and decided that the best way to draw suspicion away from himself was to hide in the shadow of a serial killer who was him. That is some sinister genius. It cost 10 people their lives; his wife escaped.

Since I recorded another FBT podcast yesterday with Wink, I thought about other famous black American killers of recent years, many of whom were not as dead stupid as Allen whose call to action is precisely what one would expect from the politically deranged. I note that Allen decided to give his own self a nickname. So very pathetic. At the top of this blacklist for me is California’s own Stanley ‘Tookie’ Williams, a founder of one of the many Crip gangs, perhaps the first. Stories about Tookie and Mouse, his sidekick, are legendary here in black LA County, for any number of reasons, not including the children’s book he authored on death row before his execution for four murders.

All of these moral midgets have their ‘reasons’. It occurs to me that it might be sadly interesting to examine such excuses, paper trails and manifestos. But just because David Fincher made great movies about that doesn’t mean we will enjoy going there. Yet here we are as a society infected by suicidal empathy printing their bullshit. Then again, transparency, yeah?

Institutions

One of my favorite old jokes was about marriage being a great institution. Yes, but who wants to be committed to an institution? This joke will become less funny over time because we don’t have enough of the proper madhouse institutions, but those we are supposed to trust seem to be peppered with looney toons. Somewhere our osmosis and cell permeability has gotten cancer. Derangement is in all the wrong places. “Teacher of the Month”? This is a mark of our meritocracy? It’s easy enough to see that certain types of intellects are given over to fetish. Everybody loves someone who smashes their SAT, in theory, but what about virtue? Let us recall that C2 Education runs a bunch of mini-mall tutorial centers. These are not schools in any sense of tradition where character counts or real school spirit exists. They are parent hacks. You know what I mean; I’ve been writing about the decline of moral standards in our schools for many years.

I can’t understand why that post has got no likes. Maybe I’ll pin it on my front page for a while. Nevertheless when it comes to a vacuum of virtue, it’s clear to me that our Humanities has been on the wrong track for some time. I think it has something to do with Edward Said, but I’ll get to that later this week. Bottom line is that we graduate a large number of social incompetents, and people lacking any sense of right and wrong. One might go as far as to say we graduate a significant number of devil’s advocates, and Marxists. Same difference.

Do you remember David Cash? Back in 1997, he was the snake who failed to rat out his best friend Jeremy Strohmeyer who raped and strangled 7 year old Sherrice Iverson at a casino in Nevada. He followed her into the girls bathroom. Well both of them did because Cash witnessed the crime. The institution of State of Nevada had no law against walking away, so Cash went back to Cal Berkeley. He was subsequently hounded out but remained unrepentant for not snitching on his bro.

Perhaps you remember the infamous Cho, the treacherous maniac at Virginia Tech who massacred 32 and wounded 17 others. He’s the one who wrote a play in 2006, one year before, called Richard McBeef. Original title was State of Virginia Exhibit 14-A, because judges and attorneys have to read this kind of crap.

I’m not sure Americans are ready to spend more money on the sorts of holding pens required for the criminally insane and morally invalid. We demonstrate our willingness to put up with them until they can kill themselves and others in exactly the telegenic blazes of glory that are the meat portions of our entertainment diets. Then we clap for them in our monkey suits and give them golden statues. Like for this guy.

I’m the only one who understands.

We are infatuated with outlaws, as we have come to expect that the only sorts of persons with the intestinal fortitude to stand up to bullies myst be bullies themselves. How stereotypically flouncy. I say ‘we’ because I am speaking about the overly analytical boffins who serve as the pleasure of our ruling class. Oh there I go bringing class into it. But isn’t that exactly the sort of tactical and mealy mouthed explanations that get to graduate? Isn’t that exactly the kind of exhaustive data dump we are expecting our new artificially-minded associates to munge? Yes it is. We have helicopter parented our way into a maze of very specific differences, a seventy dimensional array of diversity each of whom deserves our most diligent attention.

That’s the kind of machinery that gets the big bucks. Common decency on the other hand, gets only token subsidies. How do I know this? Because every year I scroll through 57 varieties of extraordinary tax exemptions as a citizen of California. Aside from that, how confident can we poor citizens be that our streets are safe from the kinds of nutcases who belong on the fringe yet are accepted ‘on the spectrum’?

I am willing to speculate that our latest celebrity dirtbag, who should always be remembered face down in the carpet, bound and shirtless, is not completely without his public defenders outside of court. His manifesto suggests that he believes he is not without ideological bedfellows but that he alone has the balls to bring corrective action to bear. What a twisted sort of manhood.

OK. I’m done. Don’t get me started about Hasan Piker.