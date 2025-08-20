In my world, this video is the most prophetic ever. It demonstrates, on the streets of a future Colombia, the promises and threats of digital consumer technology. In microcosm, in less than 15 minutes, it illustrates the way we have assumed technology will work for the ordinary citizen by making their life more convenient, personalizing everything and being ubiquitous in realtime.

Yet Juliana asks “Who am I?”.

Meditate on this, my stoic friends. Below the line is AI slop you needn’t read. I just wanted to remind us of this cautionary tale as we think about the future of AI. Nine years ago when this was made, it was all about AR, augmented reality. Remember Google Glass? Remember Apple Vision Pro?

