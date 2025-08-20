Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

BWhatt
2d

For me, the only hint of peace was in the supermarket, when the VR system was rebooting and all the AV crap was gone.

More than prophetic, too much of that sound and video activity comports with existing content coming through people's screens.

It's resonant, distracting, unsettling, unhelpful stimulation that detracts from the substance of existence and replaces with aimless stimulus. NOISE.

Scary. Too real.

