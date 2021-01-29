Babes In The Woods
Place: Bellevue WA. Year: 2007
I've been listening to the contemporary noise associated with caring for the Earth. What people don't realize is that the planet doesn't give a shit.
It's because I am an ant-human, that I recognize my communal self, and am probably more self-conscious than most people that I don't mind sharing. So it makes no difference to me that I tell you it was in t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.