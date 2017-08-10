Big Data Analysis vs Data Warehousing
Somebody asks: “What are examples to projects that must be implemented using big data analytics and not data warehousing?”
Somebody asks: “What are examples to projects that must be implemented using big data analytics and not data warehousing?”
One of the things I don’t know today but that I will know in six months time is what kind of data is generated by common web frameworks. It is my assessment that web developers who don’t know databases will generate files and logs an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.