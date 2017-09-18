Bitcoin Rules
I have recently discovered yet another superstar Bitcoin maximalist. His name is Richard Heart. He reminds me of another brilliant guy I…
I have recently discovered yet another superstar Bitcoin maximalist. His name is Richard Heart. He reminds me of another brilliant guy I know and have worked with for many years. As a result of watching him speak for several hours on his YouTube channel, I have come to several conclusions and consequently taken several actions.
Double Down on Bitcoin
I ha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.