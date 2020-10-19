This should be a book, but after 30 years online, I still don’t know exactly how to start it or how to end it. How about I say that it started way back in the 80s and it never ends.
Somewhere in the mid 80s I became associated with a fantastic collegiate organization known as the National Society of Black Engineers. Like most national black organization…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.