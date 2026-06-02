Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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CNu's avatar
CNu
10h

Bruh..., step back and reconsider the applicable living memory history.

If you can't account for the catastrophic failure and degeneracy of black american culture..., which is fairly easy to do given the benefit of hindsight..., how can you scale up to the industrial civilizational scale of what's currently in the impact zone of a far more powerful evolutionary current?

As go black folks, so goes America.....,

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