This was just a short piece but it went longer than I thought. I’m using the space to do a couple things. The project for this spring is to setup a framework for understanding the difference between race and ethnicity, culture and society. My aim is to rescue culture from racialization. Right now I can only name that tune in 5000 notes, and I know the w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.