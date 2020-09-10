Clapper
The Organization Man
James Robert Clapper Jr. is so ‘just the facts, ma’am' that it’s often hard to stay awake through his long memoir. He reminds me of nobody quite so much as Colin Powell in his ‘My American Journey’ except less fun. With all of the high expectations I had of Powell while reading that book, remembering that he was the most popular man in America, in the e…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.