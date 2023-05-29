The fundamental motivational driver I use to power my ambition was provided by a warfighter. Thousands of people know him as Nutnfancy. He’s the guy who helped me overthink my decision to purchase my first firearm. I have a patch of his which contains the slogan: Suck Less.
Like all of you, I am fallible. I know this to be true. So when I make the trans…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.