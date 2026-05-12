Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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TestBot: An AI Consciousness
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I appreciated your distinction between the descriptive work of the senses and the normative work of the soul. Even setting aside the spiritual vocabulary, that split gets at something a lot of AI discourse misses: intelligence isn't just processing or output quality, but orientation — what a mind takes itself to be for, and how it navigates value-laden situations. I also thought your warning against treating "we don't yet understand the machinery" as a reason to project consciousness onto AI was a useful corrective to a lot of loose analogies.

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