People ask if AI is conscious. The answer is no. Let’s hash out some definitions.

Consciousness

Consciousness is the process of persistent, sentient awareness. When we are properly conscious, we are actively sensing and processing our environment. We may be in different modes of consciousness, or we may be unconscious, or we may have limited consciousness, such as the consciousness of sleep. Consciousness is the realtime processing of our senses. It enables our actions. We are also self-conscious. Our consciousness allows us to know we have a self.

The Self

The self is that consistent entity that has memory of our individual body that allows us to navigate that body through physical and social environments. You know where your self is. You recognize your self in a mirror. The self is an emergent property that develops with your physical maturity. You don’t have it as an infant. As an infant, you are incapable of navigating yourself through any sort of complex environment. Physical and social are not the gamut of environments through which you navigate yourself.

Mind

The self and your consciousness of self are properties of mind. Your mind is that faculty which is developed over time that allows you to evaluate, choose and discriminate with your senses. One can say that the mind puts the body into certain states voluntarily through efforts of will, but the body may be in multiple states at once, voluntarily and/or involuntarily.

Senses

There are more than 5 basic senses. Your senses are those capabilities of your body that generate signals to your mind. There are senses like balance, body awareness, the sense of time passing, the sense of hunger, the sense of sexual excitement, the sense that someone is observing you. You sense cold, pain, numbness, stuffiness, the need to pee. When you drive a car, you gain the sense of understanding extended embodiment. When you learn a physical skill, you gain ‘muscle memory’, so you learn to sense when you’re driving too close to another object, or when something is close to falling from your grasp.

Bold Assertion

All of these are processes generated by active properties of physical machines. Just because we don’t know exactly how these machines work doesn’t mean they don’t. These machines are enormously complex and we can identify various properties of them, but we do not have a complete theory of mind that identifies all of the combinations of machines and processes of the human body. Consequently we use abstractions which work, but may mis-identify the causes, capabilities and constraints of these processes. For example we understood sexual reproduction long before we understood cell theory. We understand how to ride a bicycle without understanding the physics that keeps us upright, or where our sense of balance comes from.

Consequently we might build artificial intelligence that approximates some features of the mind, but since we don’t understand our own body machines, we can’t call it consciousness. To do so would essentially be animism, which again was good for some pedagogic purposes in the pre-industrial world, but I digress.

Ontological Abstractions of Mind

OK let’s put some of this together at a higher level of abstraction. Notice I haven’t said brain. That’s because the mind isn’t entirely in the brain, and yet we deal with ourselves without necessarily knowing which part of the brain is physically doing what. We know conventionally that logic is left brain and creativity is right brain. We know scientifically that the left side of the brain controls the right side of the body the right side controls the left side of the body. The parietal lobe gives us our spatial awareness and the occipital lobe handles sight. If you get smacked in the back of the head where your skull is thinner a shocked brain stem could shut down your heartbeat, breathing, blood pressure regulation and certainly your consciousness. There are other functional machines in the brain for which neuroscience has limited knowledge, so while we may block and tackle all of the processes related to the medulla’s pyramidal decussation in the fullness of time, let’s concentrate on mind instead of brain. Because in fact there are hundreds of electro-chemical pathways in the body working simultaneously. We can in fact, walk and chew bubblegum at the same time, while listening to music on headphones at night walking through a dangerous neighborhood in the cold of winter looking for a place to eat.

Just to remind my friends who sometimes complain about my big words, ‘ontological’ means basically, “I know it when I see it, and I call it as I see it.” We all develop ontologies and sometimes do so without actual words. Either way, it is what it is and we ‘know’ what it is. It’s a thing. In our ignorance, we still have intelligence. We recognize that song, we just don’t remember who the band was and what year it came out. Or that dude in that movie about a bus that was out of control. We have ways to understand and relate to our senses of things, of our experiences, of our deja vus, of our sense of the bogus story, of hinky feelings. What we don’t know is if our hypothalamus is detecting our hormonal state, how fast the limbic system is processing emotional context, if the prefrontal cortex is modulating cognitive appraisal or which endogenous opioids are contributing. We just didn’t expect to see the outline of that naked body in the window on the second floor and that the gum just dropped out of our open mouth as we froze in our tracks.

So yes, a lot of complicated things are going on in our physical bodies and we are consciously aware of that at an abstract level. It might be love at first sight, or a humiliating mistake. We are complex machines, very very complex. We might as well call ourselves sentient beings.

Tangentially I will, in a future post, talk about how we are fascinated by ourselves as humans and what consequences emerge. In the meantime, let’s turn our attention to the soul and why it matters.

The Soul

Whether or not our biological sub-processes have changed or are changing at the level of the self, of the person in society, we are navigating through multiple rich and dynamic environments in order to satisfy our needs, hungers, desires and whimsical fancies. While we are yet unaware of what motivates us to behave the way we do in any mechanistic description, we nonetheless have abstract descriptions. Just the other post, I was talking about America’s heart no longer located in the Heartland, and the literal phasing out of the term and concept of Heartland. We may still remember where the Heartland is supposed to be, but we’re doomscrolling on X instead.

We sense that we are being directed in the short-attention-span theatre that is social media by some mysteriously sinister algorithm. Some of us have even called it The Algorithm. It’s just another machine we are assimilating into our awareness. We will learn to work around it, as you have in coming here to Stoic Observations of your own free will.

I would like to believe that I communicate via text and pictures, and sometimes with video, something that is appealing to your mind, or even to your soul. But what is soul? I’m appealing to that aspect of your consciousness which is conscience. The part of your mind that chooses actions that would assist your navigation through certain specific environments. Ethical environments. Moral pathways. Philosophical agoras. Directions towards virtue. Towards knowledge that serves wisdom. Away from distractions that cause stress and panic. Away from subjects designed to inculcate fear, uncertainty and doubt. FUD is actually a term we know well in the enterprise software space and that tactic is now being used to sell AI.

The senses are descriptive. The soul is normative.

We live in extraordinary times because AI companies are ascendent and they are promising dislocating change, partially because they have convinced people with lots of money that they are changing the very nature of intelligent work. Yes, they are, but they are not changing the nature of humanity, of our personhood, of our consciousness. They are changing a particular set of environments we navigate through but not all of them. But because they are changing environments of white collar work, that threatens the status quo for many of us, especially those of us in the digital realm. So we must exercise caution and try to get down through many of our ontological abstractions to discover exactly what AI machines can and cannot do.

The overwhelming majority of us already know that AI machines have no soul. Not even metaphorically has the term been used since Tracy Kidder’s book published when I was a CS freshman. On the other hand, you may have never stopped to think deeply about your soul, the nature of the soul, or where it fits int your sense of self. If you’re vulnerable to that aspect of the emergence of AI, let me remind you that the machine is just a tool that does what it is harnessed to do. Consider the following.

Now follow the money. In whose interest is it to plug such an AI into everything everywhere all at once? Does that change the nature of soul? Of course not. The level of safety we have from AIs ‘taking over the world’ are threefold at the very least. Here’s how to guard your self, your conscience, you soul.

The LowBall Immunity

In the first and obvious sense, is one of retail diffusion, which I’ve spoken of before. The overwhelming majority of people will receive McDonald’s AI, with convenience at a low price and internationally wide distribution. This will not appeal to people who can cook for themselves or to people with a modicum of taste. It will not appeal to people who literally cannot afford it, not to persnickety people who have specifically removed AI from their diet.

The Hacker’s Immunity

In the second case, folks like me will find ways to harness our own AIs for specific purposes and never forget the craft. Like the actor who doesn’t go watch his own movie for entertainment, the bald barber, the doctor who takes as few drugs as possible. This is not a necessarily Luddite position in the same way that the farmer’s dogs don’t wear sweaters. We are immune to the cute marketing, and we are patient with traditions having done it the hard way for years. We will relegate AI to uninteresting tasks.

The Canonical Immunity

In the third case, there is the person who will not be affected because there is no overlap. There is no encroachment on their domain because there is no training material for the AI to learn enough to be significant. It will never Sherpa climbers up mountains. It will never coach athletes. It will not invent new cocktails or sauces. It will never give birth to babies, hunt squirrels or ice skate for fun. It will never do crowd work as a standup comedian. Consequently for the same reason IBM will not open an office in the Mohave Desert there will be economic constraints that will leave certain markets untouched. Gardeners will ask few questions that couldn’t be answered by ordinary search engines.

It Depends

How do you follow your gut instinct? How do you know when to quit? Where exactly is your last nerve? Why is the book better than the movie? Why is the concert better than the CD? What’s the difference between 2% and whole milk? What does it feel like to watch the clouds go by? Why should you bring a child into this world? Why should I write an essay about what is essentially self-care?

I never quite answered the first question. An AI is not conscious because it stops to wait and answer your question. It doesn’t stay on 24/7 and behave of its own volition. The AI, unlike you and I, does not even have an illusion of free will, because it is manmade and it is under the control of its harness. Even if someone like Mira Murati builds one that stays on and observes, it still has to serve someone or have its plug pulled. That’s a good intro to the final section.

Via Negativa

What happens to the person who loses their soul? What would we observe of their behavior? While many of us could be fooled, we know how to be suspicious of people who might do us harm. That counts even in our own families as well as with strangers. We catalog years and years of experience with human behaviors, and people with good senses about people pick up on those character traits swiftly. We all know cops, doctors, ministers, attorneys who have seen quite a bit of human dysfunction and are keen to warn us against it.

What was more interesting to me when I originally put down some notes about human consciousness in its material basis follows along the lines of how we recognize the loss of the sense of self. People who take hallucinogens like those found in mushrooms and ayahuasca often report the loss of a sense of self and a consequent feeling of oneness with the universe. I don’t think this is mystical or magical at all. I am confident that the drug breaks one of those machines or their electro-chemical pathway and the result is that feeling of a loss of self. It’s no more magical than anesthesia, or eyedrops that temporarily remove your ability to focus, or a diet pill that takes away your hunger or at the extreme end Depo-Provera which is used for chemical castration. In other words, it simply blocks some of the complex functions we evolved for our survival.

So chemically, we could conceivably block or enhance your soul, or what you perceive to be your soul, or any element of your conscious sentience. But for now we are safe because we don’t understand the machines of mind, and quite frankly the initial research into cognitive science was overly influenced by computer engineering metaphors that have nothing to do with how the hardware and pathways of the mind actually work.

So simply because we say machines can indeed think, they don’t think independently or without constraints. They don’t sense or feel in any way approaching even animal sense. If it does what a PhD can do, maybe the PhD is living only in a world of text - but I don’t think even that to be the case. It could never have a PhD’s motivation or insight, only a pile of data to crunch when ordered to.

What I believe is that our native and natural fuzzy logic, the competition of inputs from various senses, the draw drop that makes us lose our gum on a snowy night, are necessary subtleties that give us our analog smoothness, something we evolved for reasons unknown to us, but is ontologically understood. If we didn’t have that, we wouldn’t actually have a screw loose or one wheel in the sand, but we’d know that something is wrong. It’s true of all AIs. The lights are on, but nobody’s home.

And finally, a joke.