This is a series I wrote in 2005 which represents, hopefully with great clarity, how I thought about Americans wrestling with race. It is from my original blog Cobb from where I also ran The Conservative Brotherhood which I retired in the following year, only to start it up after about 6 months of not writing. I am now, 16 years later a great deal more …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.