It’s difficult to make predictions, especially about the future.
— Unpredictable
Of course one of the keywords of this place is Discovery. I see it as part and parcel of understanding the unique breadth and effect of Western Civilization. There are limits. In my curiosity, I want to understand the limits of curiosity. Or another way to put it is the value…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.