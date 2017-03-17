DevOps The Hard Way
I’m going to be doing more management and ‘glue’ business the next year or so. Part of this business is selling and personifying the value…
I’m going to be doing more management and ‘glue’ business the next year or so. Part of this business is selling and personifying the value of DevOps. Like Cloud, this is something that is insufficiently understood at a deep(er) and nuanced level. So, as is customary, I’m going to tell a story.
The story, like most of mine, comes from an experience that b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.