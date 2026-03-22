Rene Girard is one of those intellectuals who sits like a strange bird on that big house across the street. I sometimes recognize the birdcalls and I hear people talking about it, but I have only the vaguest notion of what that bird is. Until this weekend.

Memetic Desire

This is my key entry point into this strange bird’s thinking. Even though I’ve heard the phrase before, it was my reading of his short book Sacrifice that slammed me right in the head. Memetic desire basically says that the overwhelming majority of humans have no original ideas in their heads. They simply see what other humans want and they want it too.

There’s a lot to say here but we should start with the killer metaphor than never broke as Girard explained. First, let me remind you of the clever aphorism I discovered a couple weeks ago which is that we human beings are not thinking machines, we are feeling machines that happen to think. Think of the basic notion that most things you feel comes through your hindbrain. We WEIRDos think so much about the dualism of left brains and right brains that we practically ignore the cerebellum. How cerebral is that?

Prajâpati, Devas & Asuras (God, Angels & Demons)

Of the ancient Vedic texts, Girard has focused research on the Brahmanas.

The Devas and the Asuras born of Prajâpati were in contention [for the world]. Now the world was wavering like a lotus petal in the wind; it went now to the Devas, now to the Asuras. As it drew close to the Gods, they said: Come, let us consolidate this world, to make of it a place of rest; once it is strengthened and stable, let us establish there the fires [of sacrifice]. [Then let us offer a sacrifice] and let us prevent our rivals from having a share. . . . They [offered a sacrifice] and kept their rivals from having a share. Girard, René. Sacrifice (Breakthroughs in Mimetic Theory) (p. 18). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Girard asserts that ancient religions expressed memetic desire in their requirements for sacrifice. He says, as I do, that religion was our first education and the myths and legends of sacred texts follow rigorous patterns. They are our baby philosophies, but they explain human behavior accurately or nobody would follow them.

The economy of the work of gods and the volumes of stories in the Brahmanas follow an eternal pattern of conflict between the Devas (good guys) and the Asuras (bad guys) who find something in the world worth possessing. Whomever gets whatever it is, the other side wants it. The only way to win it permanently is to provide the greatest sacrifice to the god above them, which in the case of the Devas and Asuras would be Prajâpati. Until that sacrifice was accepted there would be chaos, imbalance and strife. The rivalry of the two sides is eternal. They never get off the X of contention. All they can do is escalate the battle of sacrifice. God damn that’s the American two party system.

winner take all

There is no escape from this metaphor in describing the actions of our political partisans.