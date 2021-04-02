My brother Doc recently retired from the LAPD. He and the city arrived at an amicable settlement. You see, Doc did one of those stunts you always see in movies and on TV where the hero grabs the suicidal jumper from over the ledge and pulls them to safety. In real life that means ripped elbow tendons and a dislocated shoulder, the sort of injuries that …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.