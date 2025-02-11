Because Elon Musk is the greatest industrialist on the planet, I like him. Because of his technical leadership and bourgeois capitalism, I admire him. Because of ridiculous partisan criticism, I defend him.

Once upon a memory hole, I found the following cartoon. Call me weird but I like to remember what I was talking about 16 years ago.

On the internet nobody knows you’re Wahabi.

Here’s something from the original days. Nothing to be excited about, just a simple example of the kind of cheating that happened under the radar, at first.

A lot of Americans are concerned that the DOGE guys are hacking their way, rather sloppily, into various agencies of the Executive branch. I happen to believe, absent evidence (or even major media investigations) to the contrary that those who have felt threatened by the term ‘deep state’ are now dragging their feet as much as possible. It’s as if by some bizarre acclamation, government employees have determined that what goes up shall never come down, when it comes to headcounts, budgets and red tape. Is that fair? Sure it is. Accountability is always fair. Here’s half of America’s favorite political comic putting it in passive aggressive terms.