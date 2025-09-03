TLDR Handsfree

The other day, for the second time in my life, I watched an Italian dude named Michael Franzese. He was an ex-Mafioso out of NYC and he put together one of those ratings boards of the top 25 Mafia bosses in American history. It has been decades since I read or cared about the Mob, and so today I remember.

Like many Americans, I recall the invention of the RICO statutes and the prosecution of various mob bosses by Rudy Giuliani. However growing up in Los Angeles, I had no experience of organized crime, and outside of our rival black and latino gangs there was no concept of them having some influence on government. Only recently have I considered, in the context of the California legislature, the possibility of organized crime influence on government. These are rumors that I’ve heard from fairly reliable sources, and considering the currency of ‘Defund the Police’ memes in recent years, I wouldn’t be surprised. Somewhere between coincidence and enemy action is the stupid synchronicity of useful idiots.

The important thing about remembering what the Mafia did and its influence on unions and labor is a part of American history that has been completely overcome by progressive politics. So this is very tricky indeed. What I want is some scholarly reconciliation of this gap. I hope that this idea gets through some of the independent minds that are within the reach of Substack, because I’m becoming increasingly aware of its dispatch to the memory hole. Within a few years, Rudy Giuliani is going to die and we’re going to asked to forget his heroics after 9/11. We’re going to be subject to brainwashing and propaganda about complicity with Trump smeared in vile smelling adjectives. What I’m thinking about is recovering the sense of civic pride unique to NYC and such cities on the Eastern Seaboard that was manifest by such people who evolved government like Tammany Hall, fought organized crime and gave us some of the time and space for current, unfortunate luxury beliefs and sophist ideology that are dismissive of working class Americans.

At some points in American history, cities had to deal with the Mob. They had to deal with the Black Panthers. They had to deal with the Weather Underground. The very mythos of Bruce Wayne’s Batman was a real metaphor for the intelligence, bravery and wealth needed to clean up, in cooperation with police, sophisticated organized crime.

How I View Trump

Having lived in NYC for a couple years, I learned a few things very quickly about how that city feared and revered Leona Helmsley, and in general how real estate rules. I’ve done work for The Related Group and I immediately came to understand a management culture of hardball negotiations — a strategy which does not work in the realm of software development. It’s not like pouring concrete on schedule. I came to understand how the major newspapers each had their own spin and constituencies. This was a very unusual thing for me considering the LA Times had a monopoly after the failure of the Herald Examiner in 1989. So I’ve always seen Trump’s beligirance to the media as a perfect Orwellian example of playing with five versions of ‘the truth’ because of New York’s five major papers at the time. Times, Newsday, Post, Journal and the Daily News. Not to mention the Village Voice, The New Yorker, New York Magazine and my favorite, the New York Observer. So I had already seen the LA Times publish a completely different version of itself for conservative Orange County. It was the beginning of the end for my faith in journalism and the realization that no publication would cover the whole truth. Trump exploited that, and of course the blogosphere and Substack are now exploiting that.

Importantly, the other part I understand about Trump’s appeal to working class Americans has a great deal to do with the fact that he knows a lot about construction and what it takes to pour concrete. In that regard I have always thought of him as a construction boss and the kind of outsized blue collar celebrity like Don King. Trump is a genuine UFC fan. That’s his comfort zone. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Trump had to deal and did successfully deal with the NY Mob. That probably goes double for Atlantic City. But if you think about this for twenty seconds and you know something about NYC, then you would also know that there is a Russian Mob there too. When I moved there in 91, everybody was talking about gasoline scams and Brighton Beach.

Blurred Lines

Hauling trash yards is written into the infrastructure of NYC like having uniformed toll takers on the New Jersey Turnpike. When the most efficient political way is to grandfather corruption in, well you’ll see a lot of politics bend that way, like the lines of apportionment for Congressional representation of we the specific people. Ideology is one way to accept twisted borders. Partisanship is another way. In any case they blur the lines of law and order, but how could that be any less subtle than the concessions made for decades to organized crime?

Who is keeping the mouths closed about what influence the various mob bosses had on laws, regulation and industrial policy in major cities in America? We all know about conspiracies surrounding the Kennedy family, but how deep does it go? Trump’s marriage doesn’t work like Camelot, but that was the plot. Even Obama tried to work that magic and for certain millions it worked. Nobody remembers Eisenhower’s wife. Different upbringing.

So the great contradiction I want to bring to everyone’s attention is how much we’ve managed to put RICO (of 1970) out of mind, rather in the same way we’ve dismissed the significance of the Civil Rights Act (of 1964). While people still organize politically about the legacy of Jim Crow and the heinous acts of James Eastland, Bull Connor and Lester Maddox, does he really compare to Carlo Gambino, Tony Accardo, Lucky Luciano or Al Capone? I actually know somebody whose life story was significantly altered by the Chicago mob. Data point of one, I know.

There’s no way that in the industrial North mob related union bosses had less influence on cities and government than crooked pols in the agricultural segregated South.

Institutional What?

A lot of noise and rhetoric is published and disseminated about the existence of systemic racism in America. I cannot expect to be unbiased in my research of that would prove or disprove the above point. Today my research AI draws the following blank:

While the literature provides detailed analysis of organized crime and corruption in the North (e.g., Chicago, Italy), there is a notable lack of direct comparative research with the Southern United States, especially regarding the impact of segregation-era corruption. Most studies focus on the mechanisms and consequences of corruption within organized crime, rather than contrasting it with other forms of systemic corruption such as that associated with segregation.

It’s quite enough to get the meme out there and nail down some kind of rigor in our talk about actual government corruption and what makes something ‘systemic’. I’m convinced that our current research is pathetic and grade-inflated, but we’re just starting the era of AI assisted research that will help us discipline and disseminate solid non-gobbledegook language.

The message is simple. When you think about Trump and Giuliani, don’t forget the Mafia. The Mafia made a lot of what America is and their influence on governance has influenced union labor and the productivity of America’s industrial base. While I’m at it let us remember that the likes of Elon Musk and Marc Andreesen, Peter Theil and Palmer Lucky (not to mention Satoshi Nakamoto) have done incredible things unburdened by the friction of union labor. So has much of our military industrial complex for better or worse.

Our ability to improve our manufacturing base and beef up our supply chain is at a pivotal point. AI is threatening and probably will make David Graeber prophetic.

The productivity benefits of automation have not led to a 15-hour workweek, as predicted by economist John Maynard Keynes in 1930, but instead to "bullshit jobs": "a form of paid employment that is so completely pointless, unnecessary, or pernicious that even the employee cannot justify its existence even though, as part of the conditions of employment, the employee feels obliged to pretend that this is not the case".[3] Many people who are working these bullshit or pointless jobs know that they are working jobs that do not contribute to society in a meaningful way. A review of the book notes: "Technology has advanced to the point where most of the difficult, labor-intensive jobs can be performed by machines."[4] Instead of producing more jobs that are fulfilling for our environment, they create meaningless jobs to provide everyone with an opportunity to work.[4] While these jobs can offer good compensation and ample free time, the pointlessness of the work grates at their humanity and creates a "profound psychological violence".[3]

Soft Mobs

I’m not engaging in any speculation or conspiracy theoretic thinking when I assert that ‘soft mobs’ pose a significant threat. So this is the new way I think about the potential threat latent in the broadening use of AI tools which are not expert systems. What I would mean by a ‘soft mob’ is some express direction of public relations departments (and their AIs) to combat claims of corporate malfeasance or deception.

Consider the claims made against the Monsanto corporation with regard to its chemical process and testing of chemicals like those found in Agent Orange and Roundup. These are decades of defenses with partial information and competing scientific studies that cost millions upon millions. When AI can flack and stall in credible ways it’s going to become a lot more difficult to identify the corruption and hold individuals accountable. No AI is afraid of going to jail for perjury. No AI worries about its future employability or its reputation.

We haven’t even begun to consider what kind of RICO or CRA we will need for the old and new types of corruption that will be enabled by using AI. It will always be that classic desire in humans to make things easy by outsourcing and obfuscating responsibility.

If we as a society are incapable of consideration of the truth of organized crime’s influence on government and the abandonment of the working class Americans by the Left, we’re going to have a hell of a time with AI.