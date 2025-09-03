Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

“ Within a few years, Rudy Giuliani is going to die and we’re going to asked to forget his heroics after 9/11. We’re going to be subject to brainwashing and propaganda about complicity with Trump smeared in vile smelling adjectives. ” sorry, but Rudy got sucked in by The Donald, who was pretty obviously a real-estate-scamming hoodlum from back in the 1970’s. That Rudy would closely tie himself to someone whose idea of the right lawyer was Roy Cohn, suggests that Rudy’s moral compass got knocked off its gimbals somewhere along the line.

Donald got lots of tabloid play, but so did Capone and Mickey Cohen. I’m actually surprised that few folks have called out the “Doing construction and real estate development of the sort Trump did in NY/NJ/FL almost certainly = some mob connections, or at least some compensated cooperation”.

Very interesting meditation on the Mob, labor and politics.

Concrete pouring is real and the Union guys doing it had some leverage.

But labor arbitrage fatally wounded organized labor and Tech never had a labor problem.

H1A and H1B means no Mob. The Mob is just a handful of math nerds now and they ran shit from the beginning!

And the prostitutes in DC get bribed by the nerds. No need for middle men.

