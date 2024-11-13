I think my vote is worth about $75. So I never think that my spending that or withholding that money is going to change the direction of the things. This is a moment for me to thank you that my essays are worth way more than that because of your support. As much as I love the following video, I wouldn’t have spent that $75 on a Trump vote even if it guaranteed its production. So I saved my time, money and inner peace and I got this anyway.

It’s weird how many video series that Simon Whistler narrates. I’m very happy that he is precisely the sort that a lot of disappointed people (today) are more likely to listen to, but I’m just guessing. As it stands I don’t know any of the stereotypical people attributed to be Trumpists, like the cast of Duck Dynasty; I do know that Whistler is not that.

Today I learned that Kurzgesagt, the video channel (these guys) admited that their general philosophy is that of the ‘optimistic nihilist’. What I can say with clarity is that they are the sort of wishful thinkers who bother me when they cover the floor wall-to-wall with their edutainment. While they’re a tad better than Disney science videos and Afterschool Specials, they’ve always annoyed me. But today they gave me that small glimmer that my reason and discipline may be rewarded in the mainstream as they began breaking the 90% positivism surrounding the subject of marijuana. Here’s that.

Yeah but they still sell t-shirts.

TLDR: The drug is way more potent than ever. More people use it than ever.

So there. More sensible news and opinion from Europe. Makes me feel good. Like Chopin Etudes.