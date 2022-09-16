Everybody Hates A Level Playing Field
The Tyranny of Merit, Cruel Bastards and the Logarithmic Shadow
This is an argument for class and against equality.
Imagine that you were introduced to basketball by Michael Jordan. He teaches you how to dribble, to shoot, to block, to assist. You get pretty good. And then he starts playing. Every day you are playing against Michael Jordan; every day you are losing. After a while, the sport would cease to be appeali…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.