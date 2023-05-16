Q: What do you fear most about the prospects of AGI in the world?
A: It’s the same thing I fear most about humanity. Our very nature. Our desire to evolve ourselves. Our willingness to burn everything to the ground. Our rage. Our patience with the unthinkable. Our inability to assess risk.
