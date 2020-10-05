We are, lovers of work and inheritors of little, Americans with a great passion for days of remembrance and celebration. Unlike our South American friends, we’re not going to get more religious holidays in the work calendar. But hey maybe this is what social media was truly invented for - communicating compelling stuff that may or may not be safe for wo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.