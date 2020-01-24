Five Simple Secrets for Running Virtual Teams
I work for a cool company that got rid of its NYC office the year I joined. From that moment forward, everybody in the company of a couple…
I work for a cool company that got rid of its NYC office the year I joined. From that moment forward, everybody in the company of a couple dozen people worked from home. Not just in the US, but in Australia and South America as well as Europe. How we have managed to stay strong and focused as an organization took a bit of experimentation, but we think w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.