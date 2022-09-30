Food In A Box
Poetry from 1992
I wrote previously about working out an existential platform when I was that cool boho dude in Brooklyn. I wrote four books of hiphop poetry. Hold on to your teeth.
the problem i have is this - food in a box as an urban dweller, skill seller im marketable, size 10 in my socks i can find anywhere anyplace to sell and be sold to clothes off the rack fit i…
