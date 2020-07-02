For My Young Black Brothers
What to read instead of the idiocy of White Fragility
Every once in a while, I am invited or encouraged to to join an organization aimed at improving the lives of young black men. I am mostly flattered by the invitation, but I almost never join. So I'll take a moment to talk about this and related matters.
I asked some folks, when my blog was more interactive than it is now, how many men they would trust wi…
