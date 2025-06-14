Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory Engel's avatar
Gregory Engel
5h

Well, then. That's settled.

By the way, what was the prompt?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael David Cobb Bowen
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael DC Bowen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture