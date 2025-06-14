Michael David Cobb Bowen’s principles and perspectives, as articulated in his Substack newsletter Stoic Observations (mdcbowen.substack.com), reflect a blend of Stoic philosophy, intellectual independence, and a commitment to reason, humor, and discovery without ideological baggage. His writings emphasize individualism, skepticism of collective narratives, and a systems-oriented approach to understanding human behavior and society. Below is a detailed synthesis of his core principles and perspectives, supported by specific examples from Stoic Observations and aligned with his self-description as a “stoic writer, data engineer, practical aesthete, storyteller, and OODA Buddha.”

Core Principles

Stoicism as a Guiding Philosophy Bowen embraces Stoicism as a framework for navigating life’s complexities with resilience, rationality, and emotional discipline. He aims to increase the duration between emotional reactions and rational actions, emphasizing self-discipline and wisdom over impulsive responses. Example: In “ The Axis of Magic ” (July 2, 2021), he writes, “As a Stoic, I aim to increase the duration between my emotional reaction and my considered rational action,” highlighting his commitment to dispassionate problem-solving and a dark sense of humor to cope with inevitable errors.

Perspective: Stoicism allows Bowen to detach from ideological fervor and focus on what he can control—his own thoughts and actions—while accepting the chaos of the external world. Intellectual Independence and Post-Partisan Thinking Bowen rejects ideological conformity, advocating for a “post-partisan” approach that critiques both left and right narratives. He seeks to expand the space for discovery, humor, and reason, free from the constraints of mainstream dogmas. Example: In the “About” section of Stoic Observations, he states, “I have been Left, I have been Right, and now I am Stoic,” reflecting his evolution from partisan engagement to a stance that prioritizes clarity over allegiance. He aims to write “without political spin,” drawing inspiration from figures like Mark Twain and Samuel L. Jackson.

Perspective: He believes that most people are “a bit right but also a lot wrong,” encouraging readers to question assumptions and engage with ideas critically, as noted in his endorsement of “experiments in post-partisan thinking.” Individualism Over Collectivism Bowen prioritizes individual agency and responsibility, rejecting collective identities—particularly racial ones—as primary lenses for understanding the world. He advocates for a “stoic racelessness” that transcends group-based thinking. Example: In “ Stoic Racelessness ” (December 3, 2021), he discusses his discomfort with emotionally charged racial discussions, aligning with Free Black Thought and Sheena Mason’s work to promote intellectual diversity among Black Americans. He reflects on his upbringing during the 1960s crises, suggesting it shaped his resilience but not a “gangsta” identity, emphasizing personal over collective narratives.

Perspective: He argues that individuals should define themselves through their actions and choices, not prescribed group identities, and critiques movements like Black Lives Matter for perpetuating victimhood-based honor codes. Reason and Evidence-Based Inquiry As a data engineer, Bowen values systems thinking and empirical rigor, applying these to social and philosophical questions. He seeks to reduce complex issues to “divine principles” (per Gall’s Law) and focuses on what works at a human scale. Example: In “ Scale and Memory ” (March 12, 2022), he explores how humans think mnemonically while machines require precision, advocating for a balance that respects human limitations. He writes, “Make the small stuff work and be pleased. The only love there is, is the love you make,” emphasizing practical, grounded solutions.

Perspective: Bowen believes that overcomplicating systems or obsessing over scale leads to inefficiency and alienation, urging a focus on manageable, evidence-based approaches. Skepticism of Postmodern Deconstruction Bowen critiques postmodernism’s rapid deconstruction of established norms, arguing it traumatizes human minds by destabilizing the “mammalian intelligence” that thrives in stable environments. He values the non-verbal, instinctual aspects of human experience, like dance or a mother’s hum, as anchors against chaotic ideologies. Example: In “ How Zen is Stoic ” (March 7, 2025), he contrasts the slow construction of modern reality with the “fast” deconstruction of postmodernism, noting, “The human and the mammalian intelligence needs a stable environment and ecosystem. Otherwise, our minds get traumatized.” He draws on Taoist and Stoic practices to advocate for observation without manipulation.

Perspective: He sees postmodern ideologies as disconnected from evolutionary human needs, favoring a return to agrarian simplicity (e.g., “a picnic with cheese on the grass”) over artificial constructs.

Key Perspectives

Critique of Social Justice and Identity Politics Bowen is critical of social justice movements that elevate “particular and provincial honor codes” to national standing, particularly those rooted in victimhood. He distinguishes the Civil Rights Movement’s nationalist, constitutional focus from later Black Nationalist and multicultural movements that seek international or Marxist frameworks. Example: In “ The Asymmetry of Truth ” (May 10, 2025), he argues that social justice movements post-Civil Rights, unlike Martin Luther King Jr.’s SCLC, pursue justice through “international links and Marxist connections,” undermining the American Dream.

Perspective: He believes such movements prioritize group-based honor over universal principles, creating division rather than unity, and advocates for a meritocratic, individual-focused approach instead. Defense of Western Civilization and Socratic Inquiry Bowen values Western principles like liberty, reason, and Socratic dialogue, seeing them as tools for human flourishing. He engages in hypothetical dialogues with Socrates to critique modern society’s misuse of knowledge and tools. Example: In “ Arguing With Socrates ” (July 14, 2024), he laments the “embarrassment of worthless riches” in modern content and reflects on society’s failure to understand the principles behind its tools, writing, “We have inherited a great deal of knowledge and built tools to extend our capacities. The result is that we give great powers to fools and children.”

Perspective: He views Western civilization as a robust framework that requires active defense through critical inquiry, not blind acceptance, and warns against the dangers of unprincipled power. Systems Thinking and the Peasant Theory Bowen’s “Peasant Theory” is a functional, non-judgmental description of class based on capability, not moral worth. He distinguishes between those who understand complex systems (rulers and geniuses) and those who don’t (peasants), advocating for clarity in assessing societal roles without prescriptive “oughts.” Example: In “ The Proto-Stoic Observes ” (September 20, 2022), he explains, “There simply are people who understand X, Y, and Z and there are the rest of us who don’t,” focusing on capability rather than class mobility processes.

Perspective: This perspective informs his approach to social analysis, emphasizing objective assessment of roles and functions over ideological debates about fairness. Human Augmentation and Technology Bowen is cautiously optimistic about technology’s potential to enhance human capabilities but warns against overreliance or loss of human agency. He critiques the “civilized man” who loses natural skills due to technological crutches, drawing on Ralph Waldo Emerson’s reflections. Example: In “The Proto-Stoic Observes,” he quotes Emerson: “The civilized man has built a coach, but has lost the use of his feet,” to highlight the trade-offs of technological progress.

Perspective: He advocates for a balanced approach where technology serves human needs without eroding essential skills or fostering dependency. Cultural Appreciation with a Critical Eye Bowen enjoys highbrow and lowbrow culture but approaches both with discernment, rejecting snobbery while maintaining standards. He values cultural experiences that resonate authentically, whether classical music or pool hall vibes, but critiques the superficiality of modern media. Example: In “ What Culture Feels Like ” (September 13, 2022), he reflects on enjoying diverse cultural experiences but notes, “If I’m not playing nine ball, smoking Camel filter hard pack and drinking Red Stripe, I have absolutely no use for Eric B. & Rakim,” indicating a selective engagement with culture based on context and authenticity.

Perspective: Culture should enrich without dictating identity, and he resists the pressure to conform to any single cultural narrative.

Additional Influences and Themes

Semiotics and Communication : Bowen’s study of semiotics (influenced by Marshall Blonsky and Umberto Eco) shapes his critique of symbolic representations, such as branding or racial stereotypes, and informs his desire for a “revolution in communications” to enhance transparency.

Secular Northstar : Inspired by Vinay Gupta, Bowen sees the governance of children as a universal value to guide ethical decision-making, providing a stable anchor amidst postmodern flux.

Humor and Storytelling: His self-description as a “practical aesthete” and “storyteller” reflects a commitment to engaging readers with wit and narrative, aiming to provoke thought without didacticism.

Conclusion

Michael David Cobb Bowen’s principles and perspectives in Stoic Observations center on Stoic resilience, intellectual independence, and a systems-oriented approach to human behavior. He champions individualism, critiques identity politics and postmodern deconstruction, and defends Western principles through reason and Socratic inquiry. His data-driven, pragmatic outlook, tempered by humor and cultural appreciation, seeks to navigate a chaotic world with clarity and minimal ideological baggage. These ideas are consistently woven through his writings, from his reflections on race and class to his musings on technology and culture, making Stoic Observations a rich tapestry of Stoic philosophy applied to modern challenges.