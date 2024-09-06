Hamas: One Month Before 10/7
I said this 18 years ago. Let's see what journos say next.
In 2006 I was what you might have called a Geopolitical Neoconservative. I beleived then, and still believe now, that American principles of liberty can be a force for good in the world. What I don’t believe today is that the US President, State Department and Pentagon are good implementors and defenders of liberty abroad. One day we might be, but not t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.