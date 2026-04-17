Someone once asked me who were my favorite three Americans. That was some time ago. The three I picked were Joe Rogan, Neal Stephenson and Mike Rowe. I haven’t listened to Rogan in quite some time and now there are more interesting people covering his most interesting subjects. So quite frankly, while I still like Joe, I’m going to replace him with Bayard Winthrop or Palmer Lucky. I haven’t decided yet. What I don’t like is having too many hands-off people, in other words people who are all digital.

I’m going to vamp off of my take on Ezra Klein’s beef with the Democrats. They don’t know how to build. They really only know how to regulate, slow down, examine, tax and boycott. What they are absolutely no good at is permission. By that I mean active permitting through swift, effective and efficient government procedures. What I don’t mean is actively looking the other way when ‘things’ slip through the cracks. I don’t mean being permissive. The only thing that has worked that well in recent memory is RealID. It actually happened on schedule, and even California did it right.

Mike Rowe is all about building, and why I may very well pick Palmer Luckey reflects something I heard today in the barbershop. All the old heads in there, from Compton, remember back in the day when they had wood shop and electric shop and home ec. From their perspective, high schools don’t want kids to learn anything useful any longer. I recall vividly when Elon Musk brought SpaceX to Hawthorne, California he promised to bring back the good old days when engineers loved living in Gardena, adjacent to the major aeropsace companies of WW2 and the Reagan Era. I met some of those kids in college whose parents work in machine shops. Same thing with Downey, California. I don’t know how much SpaceX has spawned a reasonable hands-on workforce here, but there sure are a lot of cranes, trucks, pipes and concrete moving around in Texas where he launches the big rockets.

One of my old crew owned a machine shop in West LA. I don’t regret not learning to use a drill press or a lathe to work steel, but I never thought it would be so hard to leverage 30 years of mastery as it is in the software industry. Then again we don’t have a renaissance in the metal trades, or the electrical. We have outsourced too much, and we have very weak networks of basic manufacturing here in the US. That’s what I would like to see turn around. I’d like to see young people use their hands and their brains to build things that last, not dance to go viral. But you probably could have guessed that about me.

What Luckey has done is inverted a long-standing business model and government practice in high tech military procurement. The long arc of seeing the COTS precedent set means at long last, the tools and techniques that the Pentagon outfits the Armed Forces may be found in the hands of ordinary American machinists in their shops. Instead of buying a franchise of McDonalds, Starbucks or 7/11, college graduates could get a loan for the machinery that makes wheels for military trucks, or even just a million rivets a year. Quality manufacturing is objective. The math works. The measurements count. But today, all those payrolls are being met somewhere else. You want to bend or weld titanium in the US? Good luck.

Actual Spin

Here is an article that bears good news, if you’re capable of thinking beyond political spin.

The Trump administration wants automakers and other American manufacturers to play a larger role in weapons production, reminiscent of a practice used during World War II. Senior defense officials have held talks about producing weapons and other military supplies with the top executives of several companies, including Mary Barra, chief executive officer of General Motors, and Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor, according to people familiar with the discussions. The Pentagon is interested in enlisting the companies to use their personnel and factory capacity to increase production of munitions and other equipment as the wars in Ukraine and Iran deplete stocks.

I remember the lack of PPE during COVID. But I also remember what it was like to be in Wisconsin around companies like Snap-On-Tools and Oshkosh.

Immediately, visiting the SnapOn website I see:

That gets me in the gut. I love it. I’ll be brief today. I have several fires under my butt, but here’s another story that I wrote four years ago that aligns with what I’ve been thinking about recently.