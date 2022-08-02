He Looked Just Like You
That time I was a bank robbery suspect
Nineteen years ago, I had been out of work for several months and had been preparing an application at Prosper.com to borrow money and keep from being evicted. I was an unemployed black man depositing a check of charity bucks in the bank. Ten minutes later I was detained as a suspect in a bank robbery. Here's the story.
September 2003
Today has been one o…
