How Have Cops Treated You?
Hey Black Man. Answer This!
Good. Bad. Indifferent. Mostly good. Actually, what I should say is Fairly. Mostly fairly. Here’s the thing. It depended on where I lived.
Just the other day, I ran into a friend of mine from back in elementary school and the old neighborhood. I grew up in a neighborhood full of knuckleheads, the best of which went to the army, college and pro sports. Pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.