I have yet to read one book about the special relationship about the US and Israel, but I recently read one about the special relationship between the US and the UK. What I recall most from that is how a strategic blunder in UK politics over the Suez Crisis led the UK to believe that they were more geopolitically important than they actually were. Furth…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.