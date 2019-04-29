How To Decide Via Negativa
Get a pencil and three pieces of paper.
On the first piece of paper write NEVER.
On the second piece of paper write PROBLY NOT.
On the third piece of paper write. MAYBE.
Now plop down in front of the TV (or YouTube) and watch until you see enough stupid crap to fill up three pages.
What you do with your life is you figure out how to completely stay clear of …
